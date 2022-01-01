The Application Development Engine for Kubernetes

Install Epinio in under 5 minutes

Install the cli with brew (or download the latest cli client into your PATH)

brew install epinio

Install cert-manager if not already present

kubectl apply -f https://github.com/cert-manager/cert-manager/releases/download/v1.7.1/cert-manager.yaml

Add the repo to helm

helm repo add epinio https://epinio.github.io/helm-charts

Install the platform using helm

helm upgrade --install epinio epinio/epinio -n epinio --create-namespace --set global.domain=<INGRESS_IP>.sslip.io

Login to the cluster

epinio login -u admin https://epinio.<INGRESS_IP>.sslip.io

Learn more in the installation instructions.